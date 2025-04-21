Experts to offer solutions, resources at Milwaukee lead crisis town hall

MILWAUKEE — The Coalition On Lead Emergency (COLE) will host a town hall meeting focused on solving the lead crisis in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

The event will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Hephatha Lutheran Church, 1720 W Locust St., Milwaukee.

This is an opportunity to learn about the impact of lead exposure.

Experts and advocates will be on hand to provide answers, resources, and practical steps families can take right away.

Mike Turza, Milwaukee Public Schools facilities director, will address the district’s response to current lead issues.

Lead hazards have been identified in multiple MPS buildings, particularly those built before 1978, when lead-based paint was commonly used. Schools with identified lead hazards include Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies, Golda Meir Lower Campus, Kagel, and Maryland Avenue Montessori.

Three schools—Fernwood Montessori School, LaFollette School and Starms Early Childhood Center—still remain closed due to lead hazards.

Fernwood Montessori School could tentatively reopen as soon as next Wednesday, according to officials.

Work began this week at LaFollette School, with the remediation process expected to last four to five weeks.

Meanwhile, renovation and painting at Starms Early Childhood Center is approximately 75% complete.

For more information, visit COLE's website.

