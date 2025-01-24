Experience the Milwaukee Art Museum ‘after hours’ during its salsa night

MILWAUKEE — If you’re still looking for Friday night plans, consider heading to the Milwaukee Art Museum for Salsa Night!

The event, called "MAM After Dark: Salsa Night," invites attendees to experience the museum after hours with live music, immersive performances, and interactive art—all within a unique theme.

It’s part of the museum’s creative after-hours event series, featuring live music and immersive experiences that transform the space into a late-night party.

Salsa band Orquesta Ayala will perform “irresistible rhythms made for dancing.”

The event is open to dancers of all skill levels, whether you know all the right moves or have never tried salsa before.

The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

Admission Prices:

$30 for general admission in advance

$35 for general admission at the door

$10 for Members in advance

$15 for Members at the door

To buy tickets, click here.

Event Schedule:

7–8 p.m. and 8:30–9:15 p.m.: Orquesta Ayala performs salsa music in Windhover Hall

8–9:30 p.m.: Flamenco guitarist Evan Christian performs in gallery K108

8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.: Mezclando instructs and performs salsa dance in Windhover Hall

9:40–11 p.m.: DJ plays music in Windhover Hall

The Milwaukee Art Museum is located at 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202.



