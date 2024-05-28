'Everything I worked for is gone': Milwaukee family loses everything after lightning strikes home

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — After a home on Milwaukee’s south side is struck by lightning, a family now faces an uncertain future and could use your help.

“I busted my butt for the last two years because we had nothing but the clothes on our back. I worked my butt off to get everything myself, everything. I didn’t ask anyone for help. I worked so hard and now everything is just gone. Everything I worked for,” said Tammi Forsyth.

Tammi Forsyth moved into an apartment on Quincy Avenue with her four children just three months ago.

“It was bad enough that my kids just lost my mom in October and now this. It’s horrible, it’s heartbreaking,” said Forsyth.

A week ago, everything changed.

“It was so loud. I have never heard something that loud in my life. I woke up instantly. I just had tears coming out of my eyes. I didn't know what had happened, but I knew something was really wrong,” said Forsyth.

A bolt of lightning hit the house.

“I looked up and the chimney was gone. It was in pieces. It was everywhere. It was smoking. And then I realized the house is on fire,” said Forsyth.

She remembers running around with her son Evan, trying to wake everyone up, including their downstairs neighbors.

“That was the first thing I did was knock on their door, pounding to get them out. And then I came up here to try to get the rest of my family out,” said Forsyth.

Inspectors told her the damage was so severe that nothing could be saved and now, she has to find a new place for her family.

“I wish I had renter's insurance. I didn't even think about it. I wish I would have known,” said Forsyth.

Tammi’s family and friends encouraged her to start a GoFundMe to help her get back on her feet.

So far, they’re about halfway to their goal and want to thank everyone who has offered their support.

“I'm so grateful for everything. I mean, even the nice words people are saying I'm so grateful for everything. My family appreciates everything,” said Forsyth.

If you would like to help, click here.

