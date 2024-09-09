'Everybody's on the same page': Social and emotional coaches help students, teachers thrive in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — In 2018, voters in South Milwaukee approved a referendum that funds the district’s social and emotional learning program.

This initiative allows students to gain the skills they need to feel safe, supported, and welcome.

“It’s pretty all-encompassing, and what it means is that students are both receiving instruction on what it means to be an emotional, human person in a school, in life, and then also practicing those skills with each other throughout the day,” said Sarah Adashek.

TMJ4 News Sarah Adashek, 4th Grade Teacher, Rawson Elementary School

Adashek is a fourth-grade teacher at Rawson Elementary.

For the last three years, she says she has seen the work of the social and emotional learning program up close, with coaches working with her students every day to great results.

Watch: Social and emotional coaches help students, teachers thrive in South Milwaukee

“It’s consistent, whether you’re in 4K or you’re in fifth grade. Everybody knows what you’re talking about, everybody’s on the same page, they use the same language, so everyone is consistently using it, instead of one person once a week,” said Adashek.

One of those coaches is Ally Friedkin.

Friedkin says she loves being able to work with a child on a holistic level by coming into their classrooms when they need support.

TMJ4 News Ally Friedkin, Social, and Emotional Learning Coach, South Milwaukee School District

She is there to help them process their emotions when they are struggling and empower them to advocate for themselves.

“Emotions, feelings, communication, community building—it reaches over all the parts of our day. So, I’m lucky enough to be able to help,” said Friedkin.

Director of Pupil Services Carrie Stollenwerk says the school district is constantly checking in with its students and teachers to make sure the program is serving their needs.

“We’re going to keep trying to edit and refine and make it better so that it is having the greatest positive impact for every child that it possibly can,” said Stollenwerk.

TMJ4 News Carrie Stollenwerk, Director of Pupil Services, South Milwaukee School District

Friedkin says she hopes the individualized attention the program provides will carry the students for years to come.

“When kids leave this building, they’re able to be independent and just, like, good people, and hopefully carry that on through middle and high school and into the world,” said Friedkin.

