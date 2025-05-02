Estabrook Beer Garden opens for 2025 season

MILWAUKEE — Weather permitting, Estabrook Beer Garden will open for the season Friday.
The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with Milwaukee County dignitaries on hand for the inaugural keg tapping.
The celebration will continue through Saturday and Sunday with the 2025 Grand Opening Maifest Weekend.
Free beer will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Lakefront Brewery will present its collaboration lager beginning at noon Saturday. Third Space Brewery will be on hand Sunday.
Live music will be played throughout the weekend.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.