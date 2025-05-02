Estabrook Beer Garden opens for 2025 season

MILWAUKEE — Weather permitting, Estabrook Beer Garden will open for the season Friday.

The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with Milwaukee County dignitaries on hand for the inaugural keg tapping.

The celebration will continue through Saturday and Sunday with the 2025 Grand Opening Maifest Weekend.

Free beer will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lakefront Brewery will present its collaboration lager beginning at noon Saturday. Third Space Brewery will be on hand Sunday.

Live music will be played throughout the weekend.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip