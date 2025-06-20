Enjoy free admission during Children's Fest at Summerfest Friday

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest has something for everyone — including the kids. Head to the Henry Maier Festival Park Friday for Shorewest Children's Fest Day.

Everyone who arrives at the festival grounds between noon and 3 p.m. Friday will receive free admission.

Children's Fest Day is part of the Lil Gig, a kid-friendly festival within Summerfest. Children's Fest Day interactive activities include the Shorewest Map of Fun — a scavenger hunt throughout the grounds with an opportunity to win prizes.

Storm Team 4 will present a Traveling Weather Show at the Kids' Stage at 1:30 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Summerfest website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip