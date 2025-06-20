Watch Now
Enjoy free admission during Children's Fest at Summerfest Friday

TMJ4 will host a Traveling Weather Show on the Kids' Stage
TMJ4
Check out these big smiles from the kids at Children&#39;s Fest at Summerfest.
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest has something for everyone — including the kids. Head to the Henry Maier Festival Park Friday for Shorewest Children's Fest Day.

Everyone who arrives at the festival grounds between noon and 3 p.m. Friday will receive free admission.

Children's Fest Day is part of the Lil Gig, a kid-friendly festival within Summerfest. Children's Fest Day interactive activities include the Shorewest Map of Fun — a scavenger hunt throughout the grounds with an opportunity to win prizes.

Storm Team 4 will present a Traveling Weather Show at the Kids' Stage at 1:30 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Summerfest website.

