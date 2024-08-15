Enjoy food, music and fun at A La Carte at the Zoo 2024

August means A La Carte at the Zoo! TMJ4's Adriana Mendez spoke with Milwaukee County Zoo spokesperson Ginny Bocek about the event.

It kicks off on Thursday, August 15th and runs through Sunday the 18th. The Zoo will open at 9:30 each day so ticketholders can enjoy tasty dishes from local restaurants and listen to music from bands from across the country.

The Zoo will close at 9:00 p.m. each day of the festival, except for Sunday, when the day will end at 8:00 p.m.

Watch Adriana's full interview above.



