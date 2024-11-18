MILWAUKEE — Every third Wednesday, Black Pride Milwaukee, Inc. will host a Civic Engagement Series to empower the Black LGBTQIA+ community through civic involvement.
Each month, the series will explore new topics and provide actionable steps to drive change in the Greater Milwaukee area.
Where will the meetings be held?
Ambition Center
530 E. Vienna Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53212
What time?
5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month.
TMJ4 learned about the series from Matt Hogans. We first met Matt when he stopped by our Let's Talk Milwaukee listening session at the Northcott Neighborhood House.
Watch: Empowering black queer voices through a civic engagement series
You can watch the full interview with him and TMJ4’s Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz in the video above.
