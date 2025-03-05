Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

'Employ Milwaukee' hosting hiring event for social and human services jobs

The event will take place at Employ Milwaukee, 2342 N. 27th St., from 3 to 5 p.m.
Now hiring generic
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Now hiring generic
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Employ Milwaukee is holding a hiring event for jobs in social and human services.

The event will take place at Employ Milwaukee, 2342 N. 27th St., from 3 to 5 p.m. Employers will be looking to hire career planners, case managers, outreach/intake specialists, and more, according to their website.

If you'd like to attend, you must bring a resume and "dress for success." To register, click here.

Employ Milwaukee event flyer

For more information, contact frederick.nelson@employmilwaukee.org.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones