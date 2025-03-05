'Employ Milwaukee' hosting hiring event for social and human services jobs

MILWAUKEE — Employ Milwaukee is holding a hiring event for jobs in social and human services.

The event will take place at Employ Milwaukee, 2342 N. 27th St., from 3 to 5 p.m. Employers will be looking to hire career planners, case managers, outreach/intake specialists, and more, according to their website.

If you'd like to attend, you must bring a resume and "dress for success." To register, click here.

Employ Milwaukee

For more information, contact frederick.nelson@employmilwaukee.org.

