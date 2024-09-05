MILWAUKEE — A community staple in Milwaukee County is seeing the need for help, as more people are experiencing food insecurity than ever.

General Willis calls the Silver Spring neighborhood home.

“I’ve been coming here for probably over eight years, but I haven't been in the last two years. This is my first day back,” Willis said.

Elaine Rojas-Castillo General Willis uses the food pantry.

We met him at the Emergency Food Pantry in the heart of the community center.

Willis said the reason he came in was tough.

“Short on food — it’s the end of the month and I’ve got to survive until the next month,” Willis said.

Tanya Endisch has worked in the pantry for nearly ten years and said she knows General’s situation all too well — she was once there herself.

“I don’t mind helping the community because they helped me when I was in need,” Endisch said.

Endisch said it means the world to her to work in the same center that gave her so much.

Elaine Rojas-Castillo Tanya Endisch is an Emergency Food Pantry assistant.

“This is family here, we’re a family. This is like my home away from home and I love it here,” Endisch said.

Since switching over to choice back in March, those with the food pantry said they have been able to help hundreds of their neighbors get fresh fruits and vegetables every week.

Watch: Local food pantry helps Silver Spring neighbors make ends meet.

Emergency pantry addresses food insecurity in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood

“A lot of people ask for fresh fruits, ask for fresh vegetables," Endisch said. "We do the best we can and we get it for them."

With Hunger Task Force sending more than 5,000 pounds of fresh produce from their Franklin farm so far this year, Endisch said she hopes to continue serving as many families as she can.

“Don’t be scared to ask for help. Come on down. We’ll help you,” said Endisch.

