'Elf' pop-up bar returns to Lost Whale in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Don't be a cotton-headed ninny muggins and miss out on a festive bar tradition in Milwaukee this Christmas.

Lost Whale, which is known for pop-up events, is bringing back its 'Elf' themed bar experience until New Year's.

Instead of traveling through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, you can just drive down Kinnickinnic Avenue. The bar is at 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

New this year, is the Pallino Burger Food Truck which will be outside the bar. Plus there will be new fire pits, patio seating, and a decorated selfie station.

The pop-up bar will bring back its four different Elf-inspired cocktails. Plus, there will be tons of different decorations and a giant Will Ferrell cutout you can take pictures with. Take an elfie with your friends, or go by your-elf! What better way to celebrate the iconic movie than going to this unique pop-up bar near Milwaukee?

The drinks are pretty enough to be on a Christmas card. They include 'I'm a Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins', 'Son of a Nutcracker', 'Not Now Artic Puffin!', and 'You Did it! Congratulations! World's Best Cup of Coffee! Great Job Everybody! All the drinks come with fun toppings from the four main food groups of elves: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

NOT NOW ARCTIC PUFFIN!

Central Standard North 40 Brandy (Milwaukee, WI) | Korbel Brandy | Creme de Menthe | Creme de Cacao | House Coconut Blend | Bittercube Orange Bitters | House-made Whipped Cream |Fudge Pop Tart and Candy Cane Garnish

SON OF A NUTCRACKER!

Bacardi 4yr Aged Rum | Lemon | House-made Chestnut Orgeat | Lustau Deluxe Cream Sherry | Mint & Powdered "Snow" | Bittercube Root Beer Bitters | Served On A Snowball

I'M A COTTON-HEADED NINNY MUGGINS!

Ford’s Gin | Lemon | Winter-Spiced Cranberry (Nutmeg, Clove, and Allspice) | Bittercube Jamaican #1 Bitters | Campo Viejo Spanish Reserva Cava and Cotton Candy Pourover

YOU DID IT! CONGRATULATIONS! WORLD'S BEST CUP OF COFFEE! GREAT JOB EVERYBODY! (SERVED HOT)

Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition Irish Whisky | Stone Creek Coffee | Stone Creek Coffee's Single Bean Origin Hot Cocoa | Oat Milk | Bittercube Chipotle Cacao and Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters |House-made Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, and Mini-Marshmallow Garnish

The pop-up runs from Nov. 29 to New Year's.

