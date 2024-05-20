Watch Now
'El Paletero': New mural puts Latino culture on display in Walker's Point

A new mural is putting Latino culture on display in Walker's Point. It's called 'El Paletero,' which translates to 'The Ice Cream Man.'
Posted at 6:54 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 07:54:46-04

The Paletero is an iconic figure in Mexican culture — it's a symble of pride and hard work ethic.

The mural was painted by local artist Michael Cerda. It's on the the building that houses Heavy Hitters, an athletic facility dedicated to youth baseball.

In an Instagram post, Cerda thanked the Milwaukee Brewers for bringing him in on the collaboration.

The finished product was unveiled over the weekend.

