'El Paletero': New mural puts Latino culture on display in Walker's Point

In Today's Talker — A new mural is putting Latino culture on display in Walker's Point.

It's called 'El Paletero,' which translates to 'The Ice Cream Man.'

The Paletero is an iconic figure in Mexican culture — it's a symble of pride and hard work ethic.

A @brewers community mural celebrating paletero and his sweet treats has been unveiled in Milwaukee! This artwork, spanning 100 feet, is a beautiful addition to our city. Thank you to artist Michael Cerda for bringing this vision to life. pic.twitter.com/1gGWUzBz6P — Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorMKE) May 17, 2024

The mural was painted by local artist Michael Cerda. It's on the the building that houses Heavy Hitters, an athletic facility dedicated to youth baseball.

In an Instagram post, Cerda thanked the Milwaukee Brewers for bringing him in on the collaboration.

The finished product was unveiled over the weekend.

