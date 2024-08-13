Eat at some of Milwaukee's most popular bars and restaurants to support people living with HIV

On Thursday, September 12th, you can enjoy a night out on the town and contribute to a good cause.

Vivent Health is hosting the 2nd annual Dining Out for Life Event to raise funds for Vivent Health's food pantry. For one day only, supporters can eat out at some of Milwaukee's best bars and restaurants and see a portion of the proceeds go the food pantry.

Leaders with Vivent say the participating restaurants are "true allies of the LGBTQ+ community," and that the donations help "provide healthy food for Milwaukeeans living with HIV."

“All funds raised during this one-day event support the health and well-being of the Milwaukee community who need care,” says Margaret Lindstone, Vivent's Chief Philanthropy and Community Engagement Officer.

Last year, Vivent Health provided 11,250 pantry orders to nearly 1,100 clients and their families—a 37% increase from 2022. This year, those needs continue to grow.

You can show your support for the Vivent Health food pantry by eating at popular spots like Amalinda, Flour Girl & Flame, and Bavette.

“Food is health. It seems like an obvious choice for us to participate in Dining Out for Life, an event that benefits all sectors of our community,” said Greg León, Executive Chef at Amilinda and Vivent Health supporter.

You can read the full list of participating eateries here.

