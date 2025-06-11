Eastbound I-894 to close in Milwaukee this weekend for resurfacing project

MILWAUKEE — Drivers in Milwaukee County should prepare for a major interstate closure this weekend as crews complete final paving operations on a resurfacing project.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, June 13, until 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 16, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).

Westbound I-894 will remain open to traffic during the closure period.

DOT said the closure is part of the ongoing I-894 resurfacing project and will allow crews to complete final paving operations along the corridor. Last week, crews closed westbound lanes.

The work will be conducted during a scheduled 54-hour closure this weekend. To prepare for the main closure, the eastbound I-894 exit ramp to Wisconsin Highway 36 (Loomis Road) will close starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 12.

I-894 Detours

Motorists are encouraged to use other regional routes such as Interstate 43, Interstate 41 and Interstate 94 to navigate around the closures.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the construction period. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change, according to DOT.

