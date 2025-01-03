Driver gets stuck in sinkhole after ignoring road closed signs in Whitefish Bay

VILLAGE OF WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A driver ended up stuck in a sinkhole while driving in Whitefish Bay on Christmas morning.
The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 25 near the intersection of Consaul and Lakeview.
Whitefish Bay police said the driver had gone around “road closed” signs placed by the Department of Public Works, which was addressing a water main break that had caused the intersection to become unstable.
The weight of the vehicle caused the roadway to partially collapse. The front passenger tire got stuck in the hole, which continued to expand, causing the vehicle to sink further, according to police.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The vehicle was winched out by a tow company.
