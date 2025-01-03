VILLAGE OF WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A driver ended up stuck in a sinkhole while driving in Whitefish Bay on Christmas morning.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 25 near the intersection of Consaul and Lakeview.

Whitefish Bay police said the driver had gone around “road closed” signs placed by the Department of Public Works, which was addressing a water main break that had caused the intersection to become unstable.

Whitefish Bay Police Department

The weight of the vehicle caused the roadway to partially collapse. The front passenger tire got stuck in the hole, which continued to expand, causing the vehicle to sink further, according to police.

Driver gets stuck in sinkhole after ignoring road closed signs in Whitefish Bay

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The vehicle was winched out by a tow company.

Whitefish Bay Police Department

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip