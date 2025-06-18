Driver crashes into Racine Walgreens; speed, alcohol or drugs ‘possible contributing factors,’ police say

RACINE, Wis. — A Walgreens pharmacy in Racine is boarded up after a driver crashed into the store early Wednesday morning, causing significant damage.

The driver was taken to a hospital. No passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which happened shortly before 1 a.m., according to Racine police.

Police cited the driver and indicated that speed, alcohol or drugs were possible contributing factors in the crash.

The main entrance of the store remained boarded up Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to clean up the building, though the pharmacy drive-thru remains open for business.

A spokesperson for Walgreens said no team members or customers were injured and that nobody was in the store at the time of the incident. They added that they aim to reopen the front end of the store by Friday.

The pharmacy drive-thru is open and continuing to serve patients during normal operating hours, according to the spokesperson.

