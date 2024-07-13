Driver crashes into Milwaukee firehouse Friday night

MILWAUKEE — A driver crashed into the front of a Milwaukee Fire Department station off W. Fond du Lac Ave. Friday night.

The car hit the overhead garage door that helps house the firetrucks.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, but the driver was given medical care and transported to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

TMJ4's Michael Beiermeister is investigating at the scene. Tune into our 10 p.m. show tonight for more details.

