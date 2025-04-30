Driver arrested after striking, seriously injuring pedestrian in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car near Silver Spring Drive and Lovers Lane Road on Tuesday.

Police said a driver was heading south on N. Lovers Lane Road just after 8:40 p.m. when they hit the 22-year-old, who was crossing the street.

What we know so far about the crash investigation:

22-year-old hit crossing street, driver arrested

The driver, a 29-year-old, remained at the scene and was arrested, while the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

