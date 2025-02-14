Dozens of new police officers graduate from Milwaukee academy

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee has dozens of new police officers.

The academy's newest class graduated on Thursday, Feb. 13, in a ceremony at the Milwaukee Police Academy.

TMJ4 News

Recruits tell us they’re eager to protect and serve.

“I was pretty nervous, but it felt like a long time coming, so right now I’m relieved that everything is done and over with, and all that hard work paid off,” said Jazarreya Smith, one of Milwaukee’s newest officers.

TMJ4 News Jazarreya Smith, one of Milwaukee’s newest officers.

Smith shared what inspired her to pursue a career in law enforcement.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve aspired to be like Olivia Benson,” Smith explained. “And ever since then, I’ve been driving forward to make that happen.”

The graduation comes just a day after a Milwaukee police officer was shot while responding to a man with a rifle near 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

MPD says the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Stott, refused to drop his gun and began firing at police.

The 34-year-old officer remains hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday, but the Milwaukee Police Association says he is "doing better."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip