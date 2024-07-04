Dozens of Milwaukee families enjoy Fourth of July fun at Wilson Park

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Fourth of July celebrations were in full swing all around the Milwaukee area, including on the city's south side, where dozens of people eagerly awaited the fireworks.

“One of my mentees decided he wanted to try his first picnic today so he called me up and wanted me to help out with some items. So, that's what brings me out here and then we want to see the fireworks later on,” Wilson Wells said.

Elaine Rojas-Castillo Wilson Wells (right) and Aquarius Perry (left) both enjoyed the 4th of July holiday at Wilson Park.

Wilson Well's mentee Aquarius Perry decided to host his first barbecue on Thursday.

Perry says he has known Wells since he was a kid and couldn’t think of anyone else he would rather have at his side.

“That's my man. I call him old man to me. That's my old man. He’s known me 10 plus years,” Perry said.

Together, they were busy at the grill, cooking up some delicious burgers and ribs before sitting back to watch the fireworks.

“This is my first like, true barbecue by myself, so, I mean, the next one is going to be better but I think it’s a pretty good start,” Perry said.

They weren’t the only ones celebrating, as plenty of families spent the day whipping up their own dishes and soaking up the warm weather.

“We’ll sit back, we're going to play some spades, have a few drinks and a lot of good conversations,” Wells said.

