Dozens of local youth groups to decorate nearly 70 trees at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — More than 60 local youth groups will gather this afternoon to decorate nearly 70 trees at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The trees, donated by Hawks Landscape, will be displayed in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place throughout December as part of the "Fantastic Forest."

Each youth group is assigned an animal theme and will bring their own creative spin to the decorations. Past creations have included handprints turned into elephants, cups transformed into penguins, and pinecones crafted into birds.

The Zoological Society started the event in 1999 to bring the community together and brighten the holidays, according to a press release.

Tree decorating takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Visitors can enjoy the decorated trees during regular zoo hours and the Wild Lights evening event. Take a stroll through the Fantastic Forest to appreciate the youth groups’ creativity and soak in some holiday cheer!

