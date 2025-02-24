Downtown Milwaukee’s Taste & Toast returns this week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast event is returning this week for its 10th annual happy hour and small-plate event.
During the event, more than 20 downtown restaurants and bars will offer specially priced small plates and appetizers with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, as well as one-of-a-kind nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages, from 4 to 7 p.m.
“Taste & Toast is an opportunity to sip and sample at many of Downtown Milwaukee’s most popular hot spots,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “The diversity in food and beverage offerings is unmatched, making this event one of winter’s best calls for happy hour.”
Discounted Parking
Interstate Parking will offer discounted parking to Taste & Toast patrons at select lots. You can view the list below:
MDI35009-FLR TasteToastParkingSheet2025 v03 by TMJ4 News on Scribd
Chance to win $300 gift certificates
As a bonus incentive for participating in Taste & Toast, two diners will each be awarded $300 in dining gift certificates.
To enter, participants must complete a Taste & Toast survey about their experience on this website. At the conclusion of the event, two winners will be randomly drawn. Surveys must be completed by Monday, March 3.
This year’s participants include:
- 90s2K Café
- AJ Bombers
- Blue Bat Kitchen + Tequilaria
- Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
- Cubanitas
- The Edison
- Experts Only MKE
- The Knick
- Lobby Lounge at The Pfister Hotel
- LP MKE
- Lucky Clover Irish Pub
- McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill
- MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- Old German Beer Hall
- Oggie’s Kitchen + Bar
- On Tap
- Onesto
- Red Rock Saloon
- Smoke Shack
- The Social American Tavern
- SportClub
- Tropic
- Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Ward’s House of Prime
Taste and Toast's full menu for 2025
All Menus Taste Toast 2025 by TMJ4 News on Scribd
Reservations are encouraged where accepted. Taste & Toast runs from Feb. 24-28.
Watch our previous coverage of this event:
