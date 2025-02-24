Downtown Milwaukee’s Taste & Toast returns this week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast event is returning this week for its 10th annual happy hour and small-plate event.

During the event, more than 20 downtown restaurants and bars will offer specially priced small plates and appetizers with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, as well as one-of-a-kind nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Taste & Toast is an opportunity to sip and sample at many of Downtown Milwaukee’s most popular hot spots,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “The diversity in food and beverage offerings is unmatched, making this event one of winter’s best calls for happy hour.”

Discounted Parking

Interstate Parking will offer discounted parking to Taste & Toast patrons at select lots. You can view the list below:

Chance to win $300 gift certificates

As a bonus incentive for participating in Taste & Toast, two diners will each be awarded $300 in dining gift certificates.

To enter, participants must complete a Taste & Toast survey about their experience on this website. At the conclusion of the event, two winners will be randomly drawn. Surveys must be completed by Monday, March 3.

This year’s participants include:

90s2K Café

AJ Bombers

Blue Bat Kitchen + Tequilaria

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

Cubanitas

The Edison

Experts Only MKE

The Knick

Lobby Lounge at The Pfister Hotel

LP MKE

Lucky Clover Irish Pub

McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

Old German Beer Hall

Oggie’s Kitchen + Bar

On Tap

Onesto

Red Rock Saloon

Smoke Shack

The Social American Tavern

SportClub

Tropic

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Ward’s House of Prime

Taste and Toast's full menu for 2025

Reservations are encouraged where accepted. Taste & Toast runs from Feb. 24-28.

