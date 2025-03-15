Don't forget: Free MCTS bus rides for St. Paddy's Day Saturday night

MILWAUKEE — Green clothes, green flags and green beer can bring about the luck of the Irish, but no amount of luck can diminish the risk of drinking and driving.

Luckily for those who wish to celebrate on this windy holiday, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is offering free rides until the end of regular service Saturday, paid for by Molson Coors. Free rides cover all MCTS service routes starting at 6 p.m.

MCTS There will be free rides on MCTS buses Saturday for St. Paddy's Day celebrations.

The Miller Lite Free Ride program began back in 1988 in Milwaukee but spread throughout the US and has provided over 9 million rides nationwide since its inception.

Last year, the program provided over 2,000 rides in the Milwaukee area.

“Together, we’re proud to support responsible celebrations and strengthen the bonds within our city, especially as both MCTS and Miller Lite celebrate their 50th anniversaries this year," said Kristina Hoffman, chief customer experience officer with MCTS.

The Milwaukee Police Department reminds residents and those who want to drink tonight to plan ahead.

This can be by utilizing the free busing program, having a designated driver or calling a rideshare service.

