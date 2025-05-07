Diverse Milwaukee schools share global perspectives through UNSIL World Fair presentations

MILWAUKEE — The Baird Center will welcome more than 3,800 students from 18 of Milwaukee’s most diverse schools for the 10th annual UNSIL MPS World Fair on Wednesday.

This yearly celebration allows students in grades 4–8 to showcase what they’ve learned about the 193 United Nations member countries throughout the school year.

Students will present in-depth projects exploring the strengths and challenges of individual countries and their regional and global impact.

The event will also feature cultural performances, including a fashion show from the Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language, African drumming and dancers from the Stuart School, the award-winning drumline from Rufus King High School, and the French choir from Milwaukee French Immersion School.

The 18 participating schools are part of Milwaukee Public Schools’ United Nations Schools of International Learning (UNSIL) program. These schools reflect the district’s international diversity, with students and families speaking more than 35 different languages.

