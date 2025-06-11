Ditch the ties and socks: Local expert offers advice on finding meaningful Father's Day gifts

WAUWATOSA — As Father’s Day approaches, many of us find ourselves falling back on the same go-to gifts: ties, socks, and shirts. But this year, one local expert says it might be time to rethink that strategy — and simply ask Dad what he actually wants.

At Ace Hardware in Wauwatosa, Assistant Manager Tommy Davis knows a thing or two about being a dad — and about unwrapping his fair share of “classic” gifts.

“I always got socks. I got shirts. I got belts, and I got a lot of ties,” Davis recalled. “Until finally, when I got older, they actually started asking me, ‘What would you like?’”

Turns out, the key to finding a meaningful and useful gift might be that simple: just ask.

“Most dads actually know what they want,” Davis said. “Just ask them.”

From practical tools to backyard upgrades, Ace Hardware offers a variety of options across a wide price range. According to Davis, even modest gifts like screwdriver sets, trimmer line, or a new socket set can go a long way — especially when they’re tailored to something Dad already uses or needs.

“If you want to save and still get something useful, it starts with that conversation,” he added.

Budget-Friendly Picks for Father’s Day

Whether you’re shopping big or small, Ace Hardware stocks popular picks like:

Leaf blowers, ranging from $179 to over $400 depending on power

Grills and griddles, including Blackstone griddles and the Weber Spirit grill — a high-quality, entry-level grill priced around $300 to $400 that can last two decades or more

Accessory items, such as tools and add-ons to existing equipment, for dads who don’t need a whole new setup

“You don’t have to spend an absurd amount of money to make Dad happy,” Davis emphasized. “There are ways to accommodate within a budget.”

Whether your dad is a grill master, DIY weekend warrior, or just someone who appreciates a well-thought-out gift, starting with a conversation — and maybe a stop at your local hardware store — could make this Father’s Day a memorable one.

