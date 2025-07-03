Disability advocate talks about Summerfest's Respite Center for festival-goers with disabilities

MILWAUKEE — For almost 30 years at Summerfest grounds, the Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter of the United Spinal Association has operated The Stephen J. Schwalbe Respite Pavilion as an essential facility that serves over 2,000 people annually.

It is open from noon to 10 p.m. during all major events at the Summerfest grounds.

The center provides a quiet retreat for individuals with disabilities, their families, and caregivers who need a break from the sometimes overwhelming festival environment. It features accessible restrooms, a shower, temperature-controlled rooms, and a designated area for service dogs.

"An individual that has a disability, they can be affected by heat much more rapidly than another individual without a disability," Said Rebecca Rabatin. "Medication can affect them, maybe just getting tired, fatigue that can happen."

Rabatin, a legislative advisor with the Milwaukee disability advocacy group, which provides many services to people with disabilities in the community, notes that Summerfest consistently engages with the disability community to improve accessibility.

"The whole idea of the ADA regulations saying all programs, services, and activities are to be accessible, is that you also hear from the community because it's the spirit of the ADA that individuals with disability can equally share in the enjoyment of those events," Rabatin said.

The respite center remains available not just during Summerfest's three weekends but for many other festivals throughout the summer, providing a safe space for those who need it, regardless of weather conditions.

