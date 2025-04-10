Dim Sum Give Some charitable event sold out; donations still being accepted

MILWAUKEE — Chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite are hosting Milwaukee’s sixth annual Dim Sum Give Some, the duo’s signature charitable event on Sunday.

The event benefits the Kennedy’s Disease Association .

Affectionately referred to as the “Dans”— Jacobs and Van Rite of the award-winning EsterEv and Dandan will join forces with more than 25 chefs from across the country for a day of incredible culinary talent and charitable giving.

Sponsored by OpenTable, Dim Sum Give Some 2025 will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Italian Community Center of Milwaukee. The event is sold out, but donations are still being accepted. Use the QR code below to donate or visit the fundraiser website.

Jacobs was diagnosed with Kennedy’s Disease in 2016, the same year he opened his first concept, Dandan. This rare neuromuscular disorder, similar to ALS, progressively weakens muscles, impacting movement, speech, swallowing, and fine motor skills.

Dim Sum Give Some fundraising event sold out

Despite these challenges, Jacobs remains a fierce advocate for chefs with disabilities while running two standout restaurants in Milwaukee; Jacobs and Van Rite earned their sixth James Beard Best Chef Midwest Semifinalist nod for their work at EsterEv this January.

“Since my diagnosis, my mission as a chef and restaurateur has evolved into advocating for differently-abled people, particularly in the culinary industry, where physical challenges present significant obstacles,” said Jacobs. “It’s an honor to use our platform as a way to drive awareness and fund research for a cause so close to home.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip