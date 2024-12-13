'Diapers for Dads': Local organization offers free baby supplies for fathers in need

Wellpoint Care Network, a local community organization, has partnered with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission to host their second annual Diapers for Dads distribution event.

At this event, fathers who struggle to afford much needed supplies for their children will get the support that they need.

Last year, nearly 19,000 diapers were collected and distributed to fathers throughout the Milwaukee community. This year, organizers hope to surpass this number and reach over 100 families.

Andrew Bonner IV, the Community Engagement Coordinator for Wellpoint Care Network, said that they hope to help as many families as possible.

“It brings joy because this is one of those areas where there’s so many different resources, so much support for mothers, but our fathers are often forgotten," Bonner said.

He also said their goal is to help fathers not only with diapers but also with additional resources and support.

"We’re overlooked, so this is an opportunity where I’m able to highlight some of our fathers and the support that’s needed," Bonner said.

As a father himself, Bonner recognized the need for support and said that he has seen "the struggle of choosing between diapers and food."

"I think it’s more impactful when it comes from another father cause I know sometimes our pride and ego can say, 'I’m not gonna go to an event like this,'" Bonner said. "But when it’s something that’s put on by a father who understands the struggle, it has such a tremendous impact.”

As the Diapers for Dads event plans to alleviate the financial stress fathers may face, any father in need is welcome to stop by and receive supplies.

This event is on Friday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wellpoint Care Network, located at 8901 W. Capitol Dr.

