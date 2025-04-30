DEVELOPING: Police investigating school bus crash near 20th and Galena in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a school bus crash near 20th and Galena.
It’s unclear if any students were on the bus at the time, if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.
The school bus could be seen crashed through a fence and resting in a nearby yard. A damaged car was also in the middle of the road with the driver’s door open when our crew arrived just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.
Watch: Police investigating school bus crash near 20th and Galena
TMJ4 has contacted the police and fire department for more information but has not yet received a response.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.