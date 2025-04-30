DEVELOPING: Police investigating school bus crash near 20th and Galena in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a school bus crash near 20th and Galena.

It’s unclear if any students were on the bus at the time, if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.

TMJ4 A damaged car sits in the middle of the road, its driver’s side door open and the driver’s seat airbag deployed at the scene of the school bus crash near 20th and Galena in Milwaukee.

The school bus could be seen crashed through a fence and resting in a nearby yard. A damaged car was also in the middle of the road with the driver’s door open when our crew arrived just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.

TMJ4 has contacted the police and fire department for more information but has not yet received a response.

TMJ4 A school bus is seen crashed into a home near 20th and Galena in Milwaukee, with tree debris in front of the bus. Crime scene tape is strung along a fence, blocking off the crash investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

