Five injured in three-car crash near Sherman and Meinecke; police seek driver

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash near Sherman and Meinecke.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, happened Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13.

Police say a vehicle collided with two other vehicles while trying to flee from another vehicle that was firing shots.

During the incident, police say the driver disregarded a stop sign and collided with two other vehicles, causing one of them to roll. This all unfolded at 3:23 p.m.

Milwaukee Police investigating multi-vehicle crash near Sherman & Meinecke

The fleeing vehicle was determined to be stolen. Its driver fled on foot, while its passenger was arrested and taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries as well, according to police.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police have not located any shooting victims and are actively seeking the driver who caused the crash and fled.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

