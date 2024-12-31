Watch Now
DEVELOPING: Crews respond to crash involving the Hop

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a crash involving the Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar, on Monday night.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. A Milwaukee Police Department officer told TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral that no one was injured.

Watch: Crews respond to crash involving the Hop

We’ve reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police for more information as we work to determine the cause of the crash.

We’ll provide updates as soon as they become available.

