Death investigation underway after 68-year-old found dead on West Allis sidewalk

WEST ALLIS — A 68-year-old man was found dead on the sidewalk in West Allis early Thursday morning, according to the West Allis Police Department.
The discovery triggered a large police presence near 96th and Lincoln around 6:20 a.m. Squad cars could still be seen in the area when our photojournalist arrived just after 8 a.m.
Police said detectives are conducting an investigation into the man’s death; however, initial observations do not indicate anything suspicious.
The identity of the man has not been released.
