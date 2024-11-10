Demonstrators expressed the importance of reproductive health care following the election of Donald Trump

MILWAUKEE — In response to Donald Trump winning the presidential election and over concerns about potential upcoming restrictions to abortion access, roughly 280 protesters took to the streets to express that reproductive rights are human rights.

Reproductive rights, like abortion and contraception rights, were a major focus during the race for the White House.

Trump said he believes states should create their own abortion policies, but his position on the issue was not consistent. In an interview on WABC radio, he suggested he was open to a national abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions of rape, incest or when the life of the pregnant parent is in danger.

In his presidency back in 2016, Trump supported a nationwide abortion ban after 20 weeks, but it never made it to the White House after Senate Democrats killed the bill with a filibuster.

Protesters, led by Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM), marched downtown Saturday chanting, "Keep abortion safe and legal."

Demonstrators express importance of reproductive health care

According to a release by RJAM, the demonstration was to show elected officials they "will not sit back and be idle." Organizers said they will be proactive in combating "attacks" on Wisconsinites' access to healthcare, choice, and autonomy.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned with a different view on abortions. Before the end of the election, she promised to create federal protections for abortion that were first established under Roe v. Wade, if elected. She also said she would protect abortion access until the fetus is viable, which is typically around 23 to 24 weeks.

Access to abortion is not a new concern for voters, and the right has been taken away before in Wisconsin.

Abortion providers in the Dairy State stopped abortion services in 2022 after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the United States Supreme Court. The organizations cited a state law enacted in 1849.

In September of 2023, a Dane County judge ruled the pre-Civil War law did not apply to consensual abortions but rather governed feticide. This would be if someone attacked a pregnant person and killed the fetus. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin resumed abortion services after the ruling.

Currently, Planned Parenthood is Wisconsin's only abortion provider, and they have two locations providing such services: the Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee, and the Madison East Health Center.

During the 15-month period after Roe v. Wade was overturned and before the Dane County judge's ruling, no legal abortions took place in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin does have abortion restrictions, which include a 20-week abortion ban. Other restrictions exist, like a mandatory 24-hour waiting period after meeting with a doctor before a patient can be given medication or have a procedure and the physician must be present when the medication is taken. Providers also must give the patient an ultrasound and literature including images and descriptions of fetal development.

There are not currently any bills in the Wisconsin State Legislature that aim to limit or restrict abortion access.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip