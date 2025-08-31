Deer District set to host new Holiday Market in November

MILWAUKEE — The Deer District, in partnership with BID #53, is set to host a new Holiday Market this November.

Start off your winter holiday season by visiting the new market, which is set to start on Nov. 21 and will run through Nov. 30.

The Holiday Market will feature a lineup of local vendors, holiday-themed photo opportunities, along with seasonal food and drink specials from Deer District businesses. The market will be free to attend and open daily.

The Holiday Market will be closed on Nov. 28 to observe Thanksgiving Day.

Are you a local vendor looking to participate? Click here to fill out the Holiday Market vendor application.

