Deer District, Milwaukee Film bring free outdoor summer movie series to The Beer Garden

MILWAUKEE — Deer District BID 53 will bring its free summer film series back to The Beer Garden beginning on Thursday, June 12, in partnership with Milwaukee Film.

“Collaborating with local organizations is something we deeply value, and we’re excited to grow and elevate the series together," said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Chief Real Estate Development Officer. “We’re proud to partner with Milwaukee Film for this summer’s movie series."

The film schedule is below:



Thursday, June 12 at 6 p.m. – Moana 2 (PG)

Wednesday, July 23 at 6 p.m. – Coco (PG)

Thursday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. – Encanto (PG)

Thursday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. – Wicked (PG)

Attendees can sit at the picnic tables at The Beer Garden or bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at Deer District establishments, and attendees who make a purchase in Deer District can redeem their receipt for complimentary popcorn in The Beer Garden’s Tap Room.

Free parking will be available at the Highland Structure (1030 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee) for up to three hours.

