'Deepest condolences': MKE Jewish Federation reacts to deadly shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in D.C.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Jewish Federation says there are no known threats to Wisconsin’s Jewish community following the deadly shooting that killed two Israeli Embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

The victims were a couple identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Authorities said both victims were exiting the museum when they were shot on Wednesday, according to Scripps News.

They said the suspect then entered the museum, where event security detained him.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez of Chicago during a Wednesday night news conference. She said he had been seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting.

Authorities said that while in custody, Rodriguez shouted “Free, free Palestine,” implied he committed the shooting, and told officers where to find the handgun he used.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump offered condolences to the victims’ families and called for an end to antisemitic violence, saying “hatred and radicalism have no place in the U.S.A.”

Officials said no further known threats exist in the D.C. area — something the Milwaukee Jewish Federation is grateful to hear.

“While we expect to learn much more about these incidents in the days and weeks ahead, we are grateful that the suspect is in custody, and that no further known threats exist in the DC area. We offer our deepest condolences to Yaron and Sarah's loved ones - Zichronom livracha, may their memories be a blessing,” a spokesperson for the federation said in a press release posted on Facebook.

The statement said the safety and security of the Wisconsin Jewish community and their Jewish sites remains a top priority, and said its team at the Wisconsin Jewish Security Network remains in contact with local, state and federal law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation closely.

The statement also emphasized that there are no known threats to the local Jewish community at this time.

The statement said that WJSN is their “own highly specialized security service, maintains rigorous security and threat monitoring across the state,” and maintains a security presence at partner Jewish sites, according to the release.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee is also secured by WJSN.

If you have any questions about security, you may contact the Wisconsin Jewish Security Network at 414-967-7200 or at Info@JewishSecurityWI.org.

