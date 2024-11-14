A daycare worker and babysitter in West Allis is facing numerous child pornography charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Burkee, 25, faces one count of sexual exploitation of a child and five counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police were informed by the FBI of a cybercrime in an online chatroom on November 5th. Investigators identified an 11-year-old girl as the victim — she's a student at St. Paul's Lutheran School in West Allis.

Watch: Daycare worker, babysitter facing child porn charges:

Daycare worker and babysitter in West Allis facing child porn charges

The mother of the victim says Burkee would watch the children at "before school care," and would babysit the girl and her sister from time to time. The complaint says the mother believes Burkee is also the school principal's son.

When officers interviewed the victim, according to court documents, she said Burkee would take pictures of her in the bathroom at school and at his house.

On Saturday, November 9th, police executed a search warrant. Before reading that warrant, police say Burkee told officers, "I know what I did was wrong; I have to go to the bathroom; I have child stuff on my phone; Dad, I'm sorry; I have child stuff on my phone."

A $5000 cash bond has been set. Burkee is expected back in court next Thursday.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip