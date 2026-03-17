Dating app predator found guilty of kidnapping, burglary in Milwaukee County sentenced to 33 years in prison

A man was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Tuesday for kidnapping and stealing money from a 79-year-old woman in Milwaukee County.

The sentencing comes after a jury found Timothy Olson, 55, guilty on charges including kidnapping and burglary.

Authorities say Olson abducted a 79-year-old woman at the Casa Di Giorgio restaurant in 2022, forced her to drive around, and stole money from her.

Olson had also faced charges in Racine County, where he was accused of using a dating app to drug and then steal from women in bars.

After serving time in prison, Olson will face 24 years of extended supervision.

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