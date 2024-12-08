Customers say new businesses at Sherman Phoenix are a hit

MILWAUKEE — As they mark six years of success, Sherman Phoenix Marketplace celebrated two new businesses at their grand openings on Saturday afternoon.

Business owners Libra Linton and Tana Jeter had a steady flow of customers Saturday, and both said they’re looking forward to taking advantage of what Sherman Phoenix has to offer.

“I love the family atmosphere of the Sherman Phoenix and what it stood for,” Linton said. “I love the diversity that comes through the doors here.”

Tahleel Mohieldin Libra Linton owns Sassy 2 Classy.

Linton has been running her boutique Sassy 2 Classy since 2014. After trying a few locations at Milwaukee malls, she believes she found the right fit in Sherman Phoenix.

“It’s been great,” she said.

Jeter is finding a similar level of comfortability running Cinnabar Nutrition, which offers things like energy teas and protein shakes.

For customer Pamela Hansen, the shop has already been a hit.

Tahleel Mohieldin Pamela Hansen is a Sherman Phoenix customer.

“[It’s] very friendly, very welcoming, very supportive, all of the services I’ve received thus far have been excellent,” Hansen said.

Jeter said she’s not only excited about the customer but also to share the space with fellow black business owners.

“It’s other entrepreneurs here so it’s like you’re not on an island by yourself,” she explained. “You’re able to relate.”

Business owners with the shared goal of uplifting their community and turning friends, family, and neighbors into loyal customers.

Tahleel Mohieldin Tana Jeter owns Cinnabar Nutrition.

“It’s bringing our community together,” Jeter said. “It's a lot of opportunity to invite people in to learn about their health and wellness."

