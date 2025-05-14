Cudahy woman with dementia reported missing after taking rideshare to Chicago

CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy woman with dementia has not been seen since Monday when she took a rideshare to visit family in Chicago.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, Merdis Jean Holmes, 69, was dropped off at 7:40 p.m. Monday near 64th Street and Yale Avenue in Chicago, and has not been heard from since. She does not have her phone with her.

Holmes is a black female standing approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 102 pounds with short, curly black and gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored zip-up jacket and long black shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip