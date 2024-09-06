CUDAHY, Wisc. — The owners of a Mexican restaurant in Cudahy are trying to pay it forward with a new program designed to help people in need.

Ericka Martell says she knows the struggle of trying to get by firsthand.

“I remember when we first opened, we didn't have that much money left. We used everything we had,” said Ericka Martell, co-owner of Mexic103 Mexican Restaurant.

She and her husband, Gilberto Isidoro, have owned Mexic103 in Cudahy for close to five years.

After seeing members of her own community struggling, she decided to do something to help.

Watch: Cudahy restaurant starts 'Pay It Forward' board to help customers in need

Cudahy restaurant starts "Pay It Forward" board to help customers in need

Last month, she started a "Pay It Forward" board, where customers can purchase tickets that have either a single item on them or a meal.

“What if customers came in and they're buying their food, but what if they could pay for somebody else, like something—it doesn't have to be expensive, like something cheap—and get it started?” said Martell.

TMJ4 News Ericka Martell, Co-Owner, Mexic103 Mexican Restaurant

Since then, Martell says customers have helped more than two dozen families get a much-needed meal for free, no questions asked.

“We know how hard life is and how it's been getting harder every year. So, we're like, we could help one person per day and make a difference for somebody at least one day, one meal,” said Martell.

Isidoro says it means the world to him to help the neighbors he loves.

“It's a good thing when you see, like, a family with their kids come and use a ticket. You know they're at least eating for that day. You don't know what they are struggling with, but it feels good just to give back,” said Isidoro.

TMJ4 News Gilberto Isidoro, Co-Owner, Mexic103 Mexican Restaurant

Martell says their "Pay It Forward" mission has already made a huge impact in the community.

She hopes other restaurants will be inspired to do the same for their customers.

“Just to think about somebody else and try helping them. At least if it's one person. You don't have to be rich, because we're not rich, but just one person at a time,” said Martell.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip