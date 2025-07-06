Cudahy police standoff and shots fired; suspect in custody, no injuries

CUDAHY, Wis. — A suspect pointed a gun at Cudahy police when the officers came to their door — while responding to a complaint for "criminal damage to property" on Saturday night — which led to one of the officers firing their gun and an hours-long standoff.

The Cudahy Police Department (CPD) said in a release that at about 10 p.m., the suspect came to the door in the 5900 block of S. Crosswinds Dr. holding a handgun and caused the officers to "quickly seek cover." During their retreat, the suspect stepped out of the door and pointed their gun at the officers. In response, one of the officers fired their service weapon at the suspect.

Shots from the officer's gun caused the suspect to avoid being hit by the fire and retreat back into the home, according to CPD.

After the suspect was inside the home, the South Shore Joint Tactical Unit responded to the scene and a "shelter-in-place" order was issued for residents in the area.

The negotiators communicated with the suspect, and after about three hours, around 1 a.m., authorities took the 45-year-old suspect into custody. No one was injured throughout the incident, according to CPD.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Authorities ended the shelter-in-place order at about 1:45 a.m.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

South Milwaukee Police Department, St. Francis Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management and the Oak Creek Police Department assisted CPD with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (414) 769-2260.

