Critically missing: MPD is asking for help to find Saddai Azamar Pena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to find Saddai Azamar Pena, 29, a critically missing man who was last seen Friday in the 1500 block of S. 12th St. in Milwaukee.

Pena is about five feet and 10 inches tall and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and has a shaved head.

Police are unsure what Pena was wearing before he went missing, but he was driving a black SUV style Honda CRV with the Wisconsin plate: ARC-9791.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.

