Critically missing: MPD is asking for help to find Jesus Figueroa-Torres

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to find Jesus Figueroa-Torres, 48, a critically missing man who was last seen on S. 16th St. and W. Lapham Blvd. Thursday afternoon.
Figueroa-Torres is about five feet and eight inches tall and about 200 pounds with a light complexion and he is bald. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a navy blue t-shirt, and black joggers, according to MPD.
MPD said he was last seen driving a red 2012 Toyota 4Runner with a license place of ASD4967.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.
