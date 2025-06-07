Critically missing: MPD is asking for help to find Giovanni Kais

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to find Giovanni Kais, 34, a critically missing man who was last seen Saturday at about 3:55 a.m. near W. Parnell Ave. and S. Melinda St.

Kais is about six feet tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat and a tan shirt with black stripes and was driving in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a registration plate of VB9265.

MPD ask the public not to approach Kais if he is seen, instead, call District 6 at (414) 935-7262.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip