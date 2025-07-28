Critically missing 64-year-old, Milwaukee police are searching

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help in the search for critically missing 64-year-old Ali Abdi.

Ali was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday, July 27, in the area of 39th and Vliet.

He is a 64-year-old black male described as being 5 feet 7 inches, and weighing 180 pounds with a medium build. He has a full gray beard, brown eyes, and gray hair.

Milwaukee Police Department

Ali was last seen wearing black pajama-style pants and black Croc shoes.

Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 3 at (414) 935-7232.

