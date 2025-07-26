Critically missing 54-year-old man, Milwaukee police searching

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of critically missing 54-year-old Andrew K. Addae.

Andrew was last seen around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, in the area of 64th St. and Thurston Ave.

Andrew is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His hair is styled in a low cut.

Milwaukee Police Department

Andrew was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan cargo pants, and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on Andrew's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 4 at (414) 935-7242.

