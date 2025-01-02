Three people hurt in house fire near 32nd and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department is responding to a house fire near 32nd Street and Silver Spring Avenue. Crews say they got the call around 5:40 on Monday morning.
MFD says crews arrived to find a home with a fire burning on the first floor. They found two people outside the house and brought in emergency medical services to treat them for any injuries.
Firefighters say they then headed into the house to start putting the fire out and to look for any more people inside. They found a third person on the second floor and called in more medical assistance to treat them for any injuries.
All three patients were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
TMJ4's Sydni Eure says at least eight fire engines were in the area and smoke could be seen coming from the windows of the home. MFD says crews were able to put the fire out with the help of North Shore firefighters.
Watch: Crews responding to house fire on Silver Spring Drive.
Milwaukee Fire says its investigative unit will work with the Milwaukee Police Department to determine a cause for the fire.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.