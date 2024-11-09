Crews respond to fire at Cudahy strip mall

CUDAHY, Wisc. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Packard Plaza Shopping Mall in Cudahy on Friday afternoon, where flames erupted in a furniture and home goods store.

The Cudahy Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 1:04 p.m. reporting smoke billowing from Eddie’s Liquidation Center, located at 5656 South Packard Ave on Friday, Nov. 8.

Upon arrival, the first battalion chief on the scene confirmed heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the store.

Crews initially attempted to enter through the main entrance but were forced back by intense heat and flames.

The fire was found in a warehouse section of the store, filled with large amounts of combustible materials stacked in high piles, which restricted firefighter access. The fire intensified rapidly, prompting a second alarm before crews managed to bring it under control within about 30 minutes.

The shopping mall was occupied at the time, and emergency personnel evacuated several neighboring businesses as a precaution.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighting personnel.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the store’s warehouse, as well as heavy smoke damage to the adjacent sales floor and office areas. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

