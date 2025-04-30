MILWAUKEE — Credit card skimming is a scam that the FBI says costs Americans more than $1 billion a year.

A recent string of skimming has now hit some of Milwaukee's most vulnerable residents—FoodShare recipients. FoodShare is Wisconsin's food stamp program.

Miguel Alvarez discovered his father had become a victim after receiving a letter from the state earlier this month.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"I didn't think the letter was real because a lot of scams are going on in this world," Alvarez said. "Especially in Milwaukee, Wisconsin."

Unfortunately, the letter was legitimate. His father, Miguel Sr., had his FoodShare benefits compromised after using his QUEST Card in Oak Creek.

"I was kind of afraid because no one wants to get scammed out of anything, especially this being my dad. He can barely speak English, and he's disabled as well," Alvarez said.

The Department of Health Services confirmed via email that skimming devices were used in the city of Milwaukee, Oak Creek, and other locations around the state between February and April.

Watch: Credit card skimming scam hits Milwaukee FoodShare recipients

Credit card skimming scam hits Milwaukee FoodShare recipients

These devices steal card information, making people's benefits vulnerable to theft.

DHS took protective action by removing the PINs from 2,965 QUEST card users on April 8.

"It's a smack in the face because it's like people are already in need and they're taking that away from them, and it's not fair for them because they really need the help," Alvarez said.

The state could not reveal the exact locations impacted by the skimmers due to the ongoing investigation.

For concerned FoodShare recipients, PINs can be changed on the EBTEDGE website.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip